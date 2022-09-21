CONNEAUT — Events will take place on Oct. 22 and 23 to celebrate the centennial of UH Conneaut.
The hospital will host a celebration dinner on Oct. 22, and a community day on Oct. 23. The community day will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the hospital on Oct. 23, and is free to the public, , according to a press release.
UH Conneaut, which was originally Brown Memorial Hospital, opened in 1922, and joined the University Hospitals system in 1997.
The Conneaut Foundation recently donated $25,000 to the hospital, to be used to improve cancer treatment services in the county, according to the press release.
“Our contribution to this project was proudly and unanimously approved by the board,” Conneaut Foundation Board President Mike Joslin said in the press release. “We can’t think of a better cause to support than the hospital that gave The Conneaut Foundation its start way back in 1997.
“It is a place our board and community use on a daily basis, and is so connected to each and every one of us. We couldn’t think of any project more worthy of our support. We look forward to seeing how this newly expanded facility will benefit our beautiful hometown.”
A total of $430,000 has been raised for the project so far, including a $50,000 donation from the Conneaut Foundation in 2020, and $150,000 from the Ashtabula Foundation in 2018.
The project is expected to cost a total of $500,000, and fundraising through the centennial celebration is expected to help close the gap.
“We are immensely grateful to The Conneaut Foundation for their continued partnership on our UH Seidman Cancer Center expansion project,” UH Conneaut COO Jason Glowczewski said in the press release. “Cancer is the second leading cause of death in Ashtabula County, and many patients who were previously diagnosed had to travel out of the county to find treatment appropriate treatment options.
“We’ve embarked on an ambitious journey to expand our cancer centers at both UH Conneaut and Geneva, so patients will receive even more advanced care in a comfortable, healing environment that is in close proximity to their homes.”
