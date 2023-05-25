ASHTABULA — National Senior Health and Fitness Day is Wednesday, May 31 and Premiere Fitness is celebrating with a variety of free classes and health screenings.
This year is the 30th anniversary of National Senior Health and Fitness Day and Premiere Fitness is joining with more than 1,000 locations across the country to encourage seniors to be active.
“Premiere Fitness has an active group of Silver Sneakers participants and many others who work out, visit us for health education classes, and more. We encourage other seniors to come out to exercise, learn, eat, and enjoy time focused on their health,” said Ashtabula County Medical Center Director of Wellness Initiatives June Parmarter.
As the nation’s largest senior health and wellness event, Senior Health and Fitness Day encourages seniors ages 55 and older to get moving and get free health checkups.
“It is never too late to start exercising. In fact, the lower your present state of fitness the more you have to gain,” said Ben Meola, ACMC cardiology nurse practitioner. “Exercise is the single most important thing we can do to extend our longevity. If you can only walk to the end of your driveway, then put a chair at the end and walk to it. Rest and then walk back. Next month you may not need to rest and by next year you may be walking around the block.”
The schedule for Wednesday’s free senior classes is as follows:
8 a.m. — indoor cycling
9 a.m. — cardio drumming class
9:45 and 10:30 a.m. — Silver Sneakers Classic (feature a variety of exercises designed to increase movement and the skills needed for daily activities).
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Free blood pressure and glucose checks, along with diabetes education, and healthy snacks.
Premiere Fitness is at 2231 Lake Ave. For more information, please call 440-998-3488. Premiere Fitness is part of ACMC and offers a medical-based approach to health and wellness, which helps members lead a healthier lifestyle.
