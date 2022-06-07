ASHTABULA — Ashtabula played an important part in the Underground Railroad in the mid-19th century — often the last stop on the trail before slaves could safely travel across Lake Erie to Canada, which lies only about 50 miles from the city’s coastline.
In honor of Juneteenth, a holiday celebrated on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S., the Hubbard House Underground Railroad Museum will be giving free walk-throughs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on that Sunday, which also happens to be Father’s Day this year.
Juneteenth was first celebrated in Texas, where on that date in 1865, in the aftermath of the Civil War, slaves were declared free under the terms of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation.
Ohio had the most active network in the Underground Railroad, about 3,000 miles of routes running from the Ohio River to Lake Erie. Many stations still stand and can be toured, such as the Hubbard House at 1603 Walnut Boulevard in Ashtabula.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973, Hubbard House has been recognized by the Ohio Underground Railroad Association as a historic site.
Beginning in the 1830s, fugitive slaves escaping on the Underground Railroad found temporary refuge at the Hubbard House, known to slaves as “Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard.” They then boarded a ship to Canada — most of them in false-bottomed boats and ships during the night.
Col. William Hubbard (1787-1863) followed his older brother Matthew to Ashtabula in 1834. An officer in the New York infantry, William had served in the War of 1812 and served as a justice of the peace in New York before moving to Ohio. The men were drawn to northeast Ohio by the 6,000 or so acres owned by their uncle, Nehemiah Hubbard, for whom Hubbard, Ohio, was named.
The brick house William Hubbard built on the bluff overlooking Lake Erie (now Walnut Boulevard) provided housing and an office, where he could conduct business for his uncle. The property consisted of 50 acres and Hubbard farmed some of it. A barn once stood across the street, where Harbor High School was built many years later.
William Hubbard was an abolitionist and harbored many fugitive slaves who traveled “Old Salt Road,” which had stations in Orwell, Rock Creek, Austinburg and Ashtabula. The slaves hid in Hubbard’s barn, the cellar and a family-owned warehouse on the Ashtabula River.
An archeological dig at the Hubbard House more than 20 years ago revealed a cistern, where more than 40 boxes of artifacts, ranging from animal bones to household items were found.
It’s estimated Hubbard and his wife, Catharine, helped thousands — no one knows the exact number — on their road to freedom.
The Hubbard House will offer free walk-throughs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 19. The museum is open from 1-5 p.m. every weekend through Labor Day weekend; group tours available by appointment only. Admission is $5 for adults; $3 for children ages 6 to 16. For more information, go to www.hubbardhouseugrrmuseum.org.
