JEFFERSON — The Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County has received a $97,000 grant from the state to help with community outreach.
CEAAC was one of 30 drug task forces in the state that received $2.3 million through the state’s RecoveryOhio Law Enforcement Fund grant, according to a press release from the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office.
The grant is the largest CEAAC has received since the task force was formed in 2019. This is the third year CEAAC has received funding from RecoveryOhio.
“We are very excited to receive this grant,” Stacy Millberg, community outreach coordinator for CEAAC and the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, said in the release. “These funds will allow us to continue providing educational programs and events that promote effective ways to help reduce the prevalence of mental illness and substance use.”
CEAAC’s community outreach efforts have included educational programs at schools, participation in community events, and hosting the National Night Out event in August, according to the release.
This is the third grant CEAAC has received this year.
The Ashtabula County Commissioners also recently passed a resolution to dedicate funding the county received from the opioid lawsuit settlement to CEAAC.
“RecoveryOhio funds will assist the county drug task force as they work with community partners to reduce drug overdoses and overdose fatalities,” said Chief Deputy and CEAAC Project Director Terry Moisio in the press release.
A press release from Gov. Mike DeWine’s office stated the governor worked with the General Assembly to secure funding for the grant program.
“I’m committed to supporting our local drug task forces, which are working hard to stop the cartels that continuously push drugs into our communities, causing crime and addiction,” DeWine said.
