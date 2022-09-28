ASHTABULA — Ashtabula County Civic Development Corporation (CDC), in collaboration with the Ashtabula Foundation, presented a $100,000 check Tuesday to the Ashtabula Arts Center to help pay for its newly renovated and renamed theater.
The Civic Development Corporation provided $100,000 toward the theater renovation, and $60,000 of that amount was given to the CDC by the Ashtabula Foundation. The project was also supported by a $30,000 grant from the Ashtabula Arts Center Foundation.
“We are so grateful to our funders for making this project possible,” said Meeghan Humphrey, executive director of the Ashtabula Arts Center. “This renovation has made our theater safer, cleaner, more comfortable, and more accessible for our audiences.”
The indoor theater’s new name — 13th Street Theatre — was announced at the Sept. 17 grand opening gala.
CDC Executive Director Amanda Tirotta said the Arts Center is a true gem in the community, enhancing the quality of life in Ashtabula County.
“For nearly 50 years, the building has been a cultural and creative cornerstone to impact our entire community — a building that fosters creativity and education all and enriches all that enter the doors from participants to patrons,” she said.
The theater opened as G.B. Community Theatre in 1987, and while lighting and sound equipment were updated, the theater itself remained unchanged.
The renovation addressed comfort and safety issues, and refreshed the theater with a vibrant new color palette. The new seating plan features five integrated wheelchair spaces where a wheelchair can be positioned right next to their companion seat, and every aisle seat has an accessible flip-up arm.
The new stage curtains are all made with modern fire-retardant material which will never need to be retreated. The aisles will be lighted with LED strips, making moving about in low-light conditions safer.
“Having a contemporary arts center in our community offers a unique creative environment for Ashtabula County families,” Tirotta said. “Thanks to the many offerings of the Arts Center, we have a vibrant future filled with creativity and possibility.”
Ohio Arts Council helps fund the arts center with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.
