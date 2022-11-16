An early fall spike in influenza cases has pushed U.S. hospitalization rates for the illness to the highest in a decade for this time of year, U.S. health officials said, noting that vaccination rates are down.
The rising flu cases come alongside pressure on hospitals from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID cases as local hospital officials urge people to get vaccinated.
“It is early in the season, but we are seeing a steady increase of positive flu cases, primarily Influenza A,” said ACMC Infection Control Practitioner, Bonnie Bourdeau, BSN, RN. “The percentage of patients in the Emergency Department and outpatient settings who are exhibiting flu symptoms are above baseline levels locally and statewide.”
Common flu symptoms can include fever, cough, sore throat, stuffy nose, body aches, and fatigue, she said.
“As people gather at the holidays, we remind them to take precautions to avoid exposure to the influenza virus — get the flu vaccine, wash your hands frequently, wear a mask, and limit social gatherings,” Bourdeau said.
What concerns health officials is fewer people are getting vaccinated — 5 million fewer doses of influenza vaccine were administered to U.S. adults so far this year compared to this time last year, officials said.
Flu vaccine uptake is about the same for children this year but overall is down 6 percent compared to before the COVID pandemic began in 2020.
Why get the flu vaccine?
Even if you get a strain of the flu not covered by the vaccine, you will experience milder symptoms and recover faster if you get a flu shot this season. People who get the flu vaccine are less often hospitalized and may develop fewer complications that can lead to death, according to University Hospitals’ website.
Flu vaccination is especially important for people age 65 years and older because they are at high risk of developing serious complications from flu. A high-dose vaccine is available for these older adults, whose immune response is weaker than those who are younger, according to UH’s website.
