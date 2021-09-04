CONNEAUT — The Civic Development Corporation celebrated the first completed project from its 2020 fundraising campaign on Friday.
The CDC contributed $20,000 for new siding on a building located at 1 Welton Road in Conneaut.
The building, owned by the Conneaut Port Authority, is the home to Conneaut Creek Float and Fly, which opened last year. The business offers canoe and kayak rentals and sells fishing supplies.
Amanda Tirotta, executive director of the CDC, said the project turned out beautifully.
Tirotta said the collaboration in the grant request between the city of Conneaut, the Conneaut Port Authority and the Conneaut Foundation was nice to see.
“Their master vision is making Conneaut the hub of outdoor recreation,” Tirotta said.
The city is doing an amazing job to make Conneaut an outdoor recreation destination, Tirotta said. She said the CDC appreciates being able to be a part of the community.
“Conneaut’s really on an upswing, and realizing all their great natural resources for families,” Tirotta said. “This is just the first stop of many.”
Conneaut City Manager Jim Hockaday said the Conneaut Port Authority did a tremendous job of revitalizing the building for Conneaut Creek Float and Fly.
Conneaut Port Authority Chairman George Peterson thanked the CDC for grant funds, and the Conneaut Foundation for their partnership.
“It’s truly an example of how teams can work together to make something a success,” Peterson said. “None of us, not a single one of us, could have done it on our own.”
Courtney Fobes, owner and operator of Conneaut Creek Float and Fly said everyone has been so supportive of the business.
Other projects funded by CDC’s 2020 fundraising campaign are making progress, Tirotta said. The expansion of the Grand River Conservation Campus’ driveway and parking area expansion is about 75 to 80 percent finished. The Conneaut Arts Center’s project is expected to start soon as well.
The CDC has fundraisers every five years. In 2020, the organization raised funds for 15 projects throughout Ashtabula County.
