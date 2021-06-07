CDC board member retiring

ASHTABULA — Civic Development Corporation board member Stuart Cordell is retiring from the CDC after working with the organization for 37 years.
Cordell said he moved back to Ashtabula in 1983 after working at a law firm in Cleveland for two years. When he moved back, Cordell started working at Warren and Young, a law firm founded by his grandfather. Cordell’s grandfather and uncle were both very involved with the CDC, he said.
Cordell’s grandfather, Theodore E. Warren, was a founding trustee of the CDC, according to a statement released from the CDC. Cordell’s uncle, Terry Warren, served on the CDC board for more than 20 years.
“They were both heavily involved in the Civic Development Corporation, so I got involved as well,” Cordell said.
Cordell joined the CDC as the treasurer in 1984, and became secretary in 1989, according to the statement. Cordell became a trustee in 1994.
Cordell said he has been involved in every CDC fundraising campaign since 1985.
The CDC raises funds for various community projects every five years. The organization’s 2020 fund raiser benefited county parks, arts centers and non-profits.
“One of the greatest experiences was working with some other leaders in Ashtabula County,” Cordell said. He worked with a number of significant community leaders who worked to raise money for CDC’s fund raisers.
“When they occur every five years, it’s always like starting over,” Cordell said. “And yet, the community responded every time with a very generous and significant amount of contributions. Every fund raiser was different,” Cordell said.
“Stu’s mentorship, guidance, tenacity, sense of humor, historical perspective and most of all friendship will be missed as we wish him best of luck in his future philanthropic endeavors as he transitions off the board,” CDC President Dr. Lori Herpen said in the statement.
The CDC started a strategic plan in 2016, Cordell said.
“It has generated some great energy within the organization, and we had several new trustees join the organization in the last four years, and I felt that it was time for them to put their imprint on CDC, and I would step away,” he said. “I felt the organization was in very good hands, with Amanda [Tirotta] as the director, Lori as our president and Jerry [Powers] as our vice president. I think they will do a marvelous job of continuing the organization’s success.”
Cordell thanked the community for their generosity.
“The organization accomplished some wonderful things during the time that I was sitting as either an officer or a director, and it was all because the community responded, both with their ideas about what needed to be done, and with their funds to make those things happen,” Cordell said.
