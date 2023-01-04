JEFFERSON — It’s that time of year again — when Ashtabula County farmers can apply for tax savings through the Current Agricultural Use Valuation (CAUV) program.
CAUV is a state program administered by county auditors for property owners who have commercial agricultural production. That production can be anything from hay to timber, cattle to fish, and even bees to horses if the product is commercially sold. The value of the land in production is reduced significantly based on state formulas of crop prices, production output and demand across Ohio.
The application period runs from the first Monday in January to the first Monday in March.
Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas will host a CAUV education session in person and on Zoom at 6 p.m. Jan. 23 at Henderson Memorial Library in Jefferson for those interested in learning more about the program.
“We want to support our farmers and the largest industry in Ashtabula County, agriculture,” he said. “CAUV is by far the largest tax credit program we can offer residents, with an average savings of 75 percent or more.”
To qualify, a property must have commercial production using 10 acres or more, or if less than 10 acres, have revenue exceeding $2,500 a year for three years.
“CAUV decreases the tax burden of the property owner in the program, but because revenues for local governments must stay the same, other property owners in the tax district pays the difference,” Thomas said. “So we do our best to make sure those who deserve CAUV receive it and those who don’t, are not put on the program or are then removed.”
In 2022 the Auditor’s Office added 58 new property owners to the CAUV program for a total of 105 parcels, a 40 percent increase in new participants over 2021. They saw the largest increase in forestry parcels being added to the program for a total of 63 of the 105 parcels in 2022.
Thomas warns of some aspects to consider for those interested in joining the CAUV program. Property owners must qualify and have commercial production for three years before entering the program. Additionally, should a property owner stop commercially producing agriculture, he or she would need to pay a recoupment of the prior three years of tax savings. A penalty which could be in the thousands depending on the property and tax savings.
“We have been proud to greatly increase the number of participants in CAUV and spread educational information to property owners who may qualify,” he said. “It has also been very exciting to see a large expansion of people entering Agriculture Districts and putting their woodlands into a tax savings program.”
Property owners wanting more information on any of the tax credit programs should reach out to the Auditor’s Office to speak with Heather Hall who handles CAUV. Hall can be reached at 440-576-3788 or HRHall@ashtabulacounty.us.
