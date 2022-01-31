JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula CountyAuditor’s Office is accepting applications for the tax savings Current Agricultural Use Valuation (CAUV) program. The application period runs through March 7.
There will be an education session at 6 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Jefferson Community Center for those interested in learning more about CAUV with specific information on the forestry programs available for residents.
“CAUV is by far the largest tax credit program we can offer residents from the Auditor’s Office,” said Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas. “There is a lot required of the property owner to maintain and qualify for the credit, but it is well worth the effort especially if folks already qualify.”
The average savings for property owners on CAUV is 75 percent, he said.
CAUV is a state program administered by county auditors for property owners who have commercial agricultural production. That production could be anything from hay to timber, cattle to fish and even bees to horses if the product is commercially sold. The value of the land in production is reduced significantly based on state formulas of crop prices, production output and demand across Ohio.
To qualify, a property must have commercial production using 10 acres or more, or if less than 10 acres, have revenue exceeding $2,500 a year for three years.
“CAUV decreases the tax burden of the property owner in the program, but because revenues for local governments must stay the same, other property owners in the tax district pays the difference,” Thomas said. “So we do our best to make sure those who deserve CAUV receive it and those who don’t, are not put on the program or are then removed.”
Thomas warns there are some aspects to consider before joining the CAUV program. Property owners must qualify and have commercial production for three years before entering the program. Additionally, should a property owner stop commercially producing agriculture, he or she would need to pay a recoupment of the prior three years of tax savings. A penalty which could be in the thousands depending on the property and tax savings.
In 2021, the Auditor’s Office added 38 new property owners to the CAUV program for a total of 97 parcels, a 66 percent increase in new participants over 2020. They saw the largest increase in forestry parcels being added to the program for a total of 36 in 2021.
“We have been proud to greatly increase the number of participants in CAUV and spread educational information to property owners who may qualify,” Thomas said. “It has also been very exciting to see a large expansion of people entering Agriculture Districts and put their woodlands into a tax savings program too over the last several years.”
Agricultural Districts became a large focus in 2018 and 2019 when statewide efforts were pushed to classify farms as polluters able to be held liable for algae blooms and runoff.
The Agricultural District classification has several benefits and is free to receive or leave, unlike CAUV. Enrolling provides landowners with nuisance suit protections, giving them a legal defense in civil lawsuits regarding pollution, nuisance claims and other harmful legal responses to traditional agricultural production. Ag Districts also defer special assessments such as sewer or water which may be extremely costly to large farms.
Property owners wanting more information on any of the tax credit programs should reach out to the Auditor’s Office to speak with Heather Hall who handles CAUV to learn more. Heather can be reached at 440-576-3788 or HRHall@ashtabulacounty.us
