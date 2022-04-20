ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the cause of death of a man found April 13 at Lake Shore Park.
The cause of death was deferred until further testing is completed and the results of a toxicology report are known. The results are not expected back for about two months, said Keith Stewart, an investigator with the Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office said.
The body of Walter Perkins Jr., 36, of Ashtabula, was discovered around 1 p.m. April 13 by a man walking with his young daughter while looking for beach glass along the seashore, Stewart said.
Stewart said he believes Perkins died within the 24 hours of the discovery of his body.
“He was staying in the city of Ashtabula, but in the last week he became homeless,” Stewart said.
Perkins’ body was found in the rocks east of the park’s main beach in the area behind the former FirstEnergy plant on Lake Road, according to Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi.
Circumstances surrounding Perkins’ death remain unknown at this time, Niemi said.
Niemi said the investigation is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.