NORTH KINGSVILLE — The cause of the Sunday morning fire that damaged a plaza in North Kingsville has yet to be determined.
North Kingsville Fire Chief Kevin Hubbard said investigators were at the site on Monday, but the building was unsafe.
Firefighters were dispatched to the structure 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, in response to reports of smoke coming out of the plaza, Hubbard said previously.
They made entrance into PJ’s Bargain Bin, where the fire started.
Firefighters from Ashtabula city and township, Plymouth Township and Conneaut all responded to the fire.
PJ’s Bargain Bin and the Dollar General store were both heavily damaged, Hubbard said previously.
On Monday, Tony Orlando, owner of Tony O’s Supermarket and Catering, said there are no structural issues in his store, but smoke entered the store.
“We still have to go through the protocol with the board of health, our insurance company,” he said.
He hopes to reopen soon.
“Patience is the key,” Orlando said. “I don’t want anybody not feeling comfortable. So we have things to do, clean the vents and things of that nature. But structurally, we’re fine, and that’s a good thing.”
He said he plans to be there for a while.
“The store will go on,” he said. “We need support, and that’s how life works. So I’m not worried about it. We’ve just got to do our job, and once we’re ready to go, we’ll come back strong, like we always do.”
