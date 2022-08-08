JEFFERSON — Attorney Casey O’Brien has announced that he plans to seek the Western County Court Judge position.
O’Brien is a partner at the law firm Ibold O’Brien, and has practiced law for 22 years, according to a press release announcing his candidacy.
He lives in New Lyme Township, and is the president of the Country Neighbor board of directors, a member of the Lake Erie College board of directors, and serves as the New Lyme Zoning Inspector.
O’Brien has practiced law in a number of areas, including personal injury, criminal, real estate and general litigation, according to the release.
“If elected, I will work hard to protect the citizens of Ashtabula County and I will not legislate from the bench,” O’Brien said in the release. “My wealth of knowledge and experience, along with many volunteer positions, have given me the ability to see both sides of most disputes and to observe the impact that the Western County Court has on the everyday life for the citizens of Ashtabula County.“
O’Brien will face off in the November election against current Western County Court Judge Michelle Fisher, who announced her candidacy in July. Fisher was appointed to the seat in 2021 by Gov. Mike DeWine, after former Western County Court Judge David Schroeder was elected to an Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas judge position in November 2020.
Western County Court’s venue includes Geneva city, Orwell village, and Austinburg, Geneva, Harpersfield, Hartsgrove, Orwell, Morgan, Rome, Trumbull and Windsor townships, and the court has jurisdiction over traffic violations, misdemeanors, felony cases through the preliminary hearing, and some civil cases, according to the court’s website.
