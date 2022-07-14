ASHTABULA — Careers on Wheels Day rolled into Ashtabula Lakeside Elementary Campus Wednesday much to the delight of about 170 schoolchildren.
Careers On Wheels is an exciting version of the traditional career fair, but it differs in that participating companies bring their company vehicles to showcase and to use for their 10-minute mini-career presentations, said Linda Coblitz, executive director of After School Discovery.
“Each driver talks about their career skills, what the vehicle does and how the vehicle makes a career,” she said. “The goal is to create an engaging environment that will help to showcase careers in the community.”
Each group of a dozen children was assigned to the various stations. All of the students had the opportunity to visit a total of 12 vehicles and two food trucks to learn about different local career opportunities.
For example, the youngsters learned the ins and outs of fiber-optic technology from Kinetic Windstream technicians. They got to see how the technicians use a Kinetic fiber-optic splicing bucket boom truck to bring high-speed internet to their homes.
Kinetic by Windstream technician, Bill Darden, explained underwater cables and how today’s fiber optics carries information faster and better.
Austinburg resident, Ted Seifert, brought his 1952 model C-A Allis Chalmers tractor to the event.
“I’m going to explain careers you can do related to tractors and farming,” he said.
Ashtabula County dog warden, Donna Yan, brought her truck and talked about rescuing abandoned and lost animals.
“When dogs are loose or lost, I bring salami and chicken strips,” she said. “They love it.”
Yan demonstrated a pet capture noose on a stuffed toy rabbit.
Journey Calhoun, 7, said she liked the dog warden’s demonstration the best because she likes animals.
Seven-year-old Kein Phillips seemed especially interested in the capture noose, while several other children waited in line to pet a pooch who had been rescued.
Karen Cannish, co-owner of Kona Ice, talked about buying the truck and starting a shaved ice business. She then gave each child a sample cup of shaved ice in their choice of flavors.
The Ashtabula Fire Department brought one of their fire engines and firefighter Doug Roxberry showed them all the parts of the fire truck, as well as how they use the tools onboard.
The hands-on learning for the primary school students also demonstrated how a police car, ambulance, school bus, Bookmobile, limousine and other special vehicles are key to providing essential community services.
Children from After School Discovery, and Ashtabula Area City School District’s and Community Counseling’s summer programs participated in the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.