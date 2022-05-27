AUSTINBURG TOWNSHIP – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Ashtabula Post is investigating a commercial motor vehicle crash, resulting in a serious injury.
The two-vehicle crash occurred at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on Clay Street at the intersection of Sexton Road, according to OHP reports.
A 2018 Freightliner semi-truck traveling northbound on Sexton Road failed to stop at the stop sign, and was struck by a 2018 Honda Accord traveling westbound on Clay Street.
The driver of the Honda Accord was seriously injured and taken by ambulance to a hospital, according to the OHP report.
Northwest Ambulance District EMS, Austinburg Township Fire and the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Department assisted OHP at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
