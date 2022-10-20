WILLIAMSFIELD TOWNSHIP — Slushy road conditions are blamed for a motorist’s dip into a pond at about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
When OHP troopers arrived on the scene, the driver, Clayton Taylor, 29, of Albion, Pa., was sitting on the roof of his vehicle, which was partially submerged in a pond, said OHP Trooper Ryan Marcy.
The accident occurred about a mile north of the Trumbull County line.
Taylor was traveling north in his 2021 Toyota RAV 4, when he lost control of the vehicle in some slush on the roadway, Marcy said.
The RAV 4 slid off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and landed in a pond near Tidd Road, Marcy said.
Wayne Township Fire Department assisted OHP at the scene.
Taylor, who was wearing his seatbelt, managed to get out of the vehicle with only a scrape to a leg, Marcy said.
Pierpont’s ambulance and crew were also at the scene, but Taylor was not transported, Marcy said.
