ASHTABULA — The ad says, “Nothing beats-a Capo’s Pizza!”
After 45 years of success, it appears Capo’s customers agree.
“We are a locally owned and family operated old-fashioned pizza shop,” said Chrissy Capo, who now owns the store with her father, Frank Capo Jr., and her sister, Mary Ann.
Her grandfather, Frank Capo Sr., founded the first Capo’s Pizza in 1959 in Geneva-on-the-Lake.
Capo’s Pizza Ashtabula opened its doors on March 10, 1978 at 1205 Lake Ave. in the Ashtabula Harbor, where it has remained ever since.
“To be able to celebrate 45 years in business means everything to us,” Chrissy Capo said. “It’s how we grew up as kids. It’s even where Mary Ann and I met our husbands.”
The Capos invite the community to stop at Capo’s in Ashtabula on Friday for a free piece of anniversary cake and celebrate their success with them and their employees.
The store employs 25 people, most of whom have been longtime employees, she said. High school and college students are hired to help out during the busy summer months.
“We have employees who have become our family,” Capo said. “We’ve been with them through high school, college, marriage and when they had children.”
Longtime employees include Tina, Amanda, Hector and Janet.
When it comes to their menu, customer favorites seem to be grinders and pepperoni pizzas.
“There’s nothing like a pepperoni pizza on a Friday night,” she said. “Our Bula Hula sauce has a huge following and is our own unique recipe.”
Capo’s Pizza is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.
