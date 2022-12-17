ASHTABULA — The former owners Capitena’s Flower Shop have passed the bouquet on to their landlords.
Ashtabula residents, Lisa and Jeff Richmond, took over the business at 5440 Main Ave., after Gary and Betty Capitena, retired last March. The Capitenas were renting the building from the Richmonds.
When the Capitenas told Lisa Richmond they were retiring, Richmond said she didn’t want to see it close.
The floral and gift shop complements two of her other businesses, Richmond Transportation, which includes limousines and other vehicles, and a Strike a Pose, a photo booth rental business.
“I wanted to offer a package to brides and grooms,” she said. “You get your flowers, you get your limousine, you get your photo booth, all for one price.”
Seeking to honor tradition, the Richmonds decided to keep the Capitena name.
“They worked hard and built a great business with great clientele,” Lisa Richmond said.
Although she doesn’t have a floral background, Richmond relies on her expert staff of 10 employees.
Family, friends and community leaders celebrated the Richmond family’s new venture with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Dec. 1, hosted by the Greater Ashtabula Chamber of Commerce.
Greg Church, executive director of the chamber, said it’s always exciting to celebrate new ownership of a business.
“The Richmonds are successful business owners for so many reasons, not least of which is their dedication to the community and the honest and kind way they treat people,” he said. “The Chamber looks forward to watching their success as they continue to move this staple of the community forward.”
The Richmonds, who own 10 local businesses, are no strangers to successful business adventures.
Before re-opening the shop, they painted the interior in pale pink and opened up space on the south side of the shop to make room for more plants.
Ashtabula City Manager Jim Timonere, who attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony with several members of City Council, said he’s happy to see the floral shop staying in business.
“We are delighted the Richmonds took over Capitena’s Floral to continue their legacy in downtown Ashtabula,” he said. “We wish them continued success and are appreciative of their investment in our city.”
Customers will find fresh arrangements at the full-service flower shop, which has delivery and Teleflora and FTD.
The shop offers flowers for funerals, weddings, centerpieces, wreaths, bouquets, carry-out flowers and plants, as well as an array of gifts. In addition, fruit and gift baskets and silk arrangements by artist Linda Martino of Ashtabula are available.
The shop also features houseplants, including succulents, poinsettias and ornaments for the holiday season, a cardinal line, pet memorials, wind chimes and lanterns.
“We do funerals and weddings and every occasion in-between,” Lisa Richmond said. “We have a little bit of everything here.”
Lisa commended her employees at all of her family’s businesses.
She also thanked her husband, as well as their children, Jeff Jr., 21; Justin, 16, and Jason, 13.
Capitena’s Floral and Gift Shop, 5440 Main Ave., Ashtabula can be reached by phone at (440) 992-4484 or (800) 900-4484. The website is www.capitenasfloral.com.
