Candle shop opens new store

ASHTABULA — Carterland Candles has been such a success the store had to find a bigger place to create and sell their handcrafted candles.
The Greater Ashtabula Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting to welcome the new shop at 1254 Lake Avenue on Tuesday afternoon in Ashtabula.
“We relocated out business from the mall. We just expanded,” said Robin Blenman who owns Carterland Candles with her husband Josh Blenman.
She said 90 percent of the sales come through online sale on Etsy but a retail store is now located at the front area of the building where they are made.
“They (the candles) are handcrafted and handmade,” said Josh Blenman.
Robin Blenman said they hope to have candle making events at the business. “We have a large area, she said.
Greater Ashtabula Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Greg Church said it was a joy to do a ribbon cutting three years ago at the mall and now to celebrate the expansion of the business at a new location.
“They (the owners) are an absolute joy...They are the perfect example of the small business owners we want (in the area),” he said.
Ashtabula City Council Clerk Stacy Senskey read a message from city council honoring the business’s growth and encouraged them to take advantage of city resources.
