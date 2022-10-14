ASHTABULA — Area residents got a chance to speak with candidates up for election at an event at the Ashtabula Public Library on Wednesday night.
The event, organized by the library, the League of Women Voters and the Ashtabula NAACP, allowed people to speak to candidates one-on-one or in small groups.
Candidates in the Ohio House of Representatives 99th and 65th district races, the Ashtabula County Commissioner race, County Auditor race and Western County Court Judge race were in attendance.
Mike Loychik, a current state representative who is seeking the 65th district seat after redistricting, and Casey O’Brian, candidate for Western County Court Judge, did not attend the event.
Lyn Glover, public services coordinator at the library, said the League of Women Voters approached the library about hosting an event.
“We decided the best thing to do would be a one-on-one meet-and-greet with the public,” she said. “It would give the public an opportunity to actually meet the candidates and talk to them about the issues they’re interested in personally.”
Glover said the library has hosted debates in the past, but there was less planning time this year, and they wanted to do something different.
“I really like this kind of forum, because I feel it’s a lot more personal, and you can talk to the candidates about the issues that affect you,” Glover said.
She said she was pleased by the attendance.
Liz Penna, president of the Ashtabula NAACP, said voters need to be educated about candidates.
It is obvious the upcoming election is important because of the questions being asked by attendees at the event, Penna said.
Penna said she was happy to be working with the League of Women Voters on the event.
Cynthia Nagy, voter service chair for the League of Women Voters of Ashtabula County, said the group is happy to be able to educate the public and help voters be informed.
In addition to Wednesday’s event, the League of Women Voters also has an online voter’s guide, available at vote411 org.
“You can put your address in and find out what’s on your ballot,” Nagy said.
The site also features a number of questions answered by candidates.
“We’re non-partisan, so we ask the same questions to each candidate. … If the candidate didn’t participate, no response is listed,” Nagy said.
In addition to speaking to attendees, the candidates who participated in the event also recorded short videos that will be posted to the League of Women Voters’ social media accounts.
“We just want to encourage everyone to get out and vote,” Glover said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.