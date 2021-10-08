Candidates Night returnsin Geneva

GENEVA — After not taking place last year, the Geneva Candidates Night returned on Wednesday.
Candidates attended from races in Geneva, the village of Geneva-on-the-Lake, the Geneva School Board, trustee races in Geneva, Harpersfield, Austinburg and Trumbull townships, and the Geneva Township fiscal officer race. Representatives were also invited to speak about a number of levies.
Candidates and levy representatives had three minutes to speak, and questions could be submitted from the audience on levies or contested races.
The Geneva Council race received the most questions. Five of the seven candidates for Geneva Council were at the event. Jennifer Capo and Dana Schenk were not present.
Republican James Baehr said he has grown with Geneva, and has always had good relationships with residents he’s met. Baehr said he would not stand up at the event and make promises about what he would do, because that is unrealistic.
“I want to make (Geneva) better, I want to be a voice of reason, move forward, and make it a community that people want to move to,” he said.
Republican Bill Baker said he has been active at city council meetings, but he is not a politician.
“I’m not always going to say something you want to hear, but if you ever want an honest answer, ask me,” Baker said. “But again, be prepared for the answer, because it may not be what you want, but it’s from the heart, and I’ll never apologize for my honesty.”
He said a few changes need to be made with the city. One of Baker’s main suggestions was recording council meetings and making them available online.
John Barbo said he is seeking a seat on Geneva Council because he wants to give back to the community. “I’m not a lifelong Geneva resident, but I’ve really, really enjoyed my time as a resident here, and I’ve grown to love this community,” Barbo said.
He said he is grateful for the opportunities that are available for his family in the community. If elected, Barbo would work to make sure that the quality of life in the city continues, he said.
Republican Marsha Lamb said the city is beautiful and thriving because of its community and elected officials. “In my time here, I have learned and I feel that there is a gap between the Hispanic community and local politics due to the language barrier and confusion about how local politics work in comparison to our countries of origin,” Lamb said.
She said she hopes to bring the knowledge, culture and passion that are needed in the city, and that council needs to support police and first responders.
Democrat James Miller IV said he is a local business owner, developer, realtor and designer. Miller said he is proud to carry on a family legacy of committed service and community improvement.
“In other words, I’m all in,” he said. If elected, Miller said he would help improve the city in any way he could. Geneva was built by workers and entrepreneurs who share his principals, he said.
There was a 30 minute question and answer session after the candidates introduced themselves. The first question was how accessible is Geneva to people with disabilities or accessibility needs. Barbo and Miller said sidewalk repair would be helpful.
Candidates were asked how they would encourage younger community members to be more involved in city issues and decisions. Miller and Baker suggested online meetings and a partnership with the city and the schools. Lamb and Barbo said reaching out to younger people through social media. Baehr said people should get together and discuss issues more.
All of the candidates opposed requiring city employees to be vaccinated in response to a question from the audience.
Candidates were asked if they have a specific plan to increase revenue to the city.
Baehr said he is looking forward to speaking with the Geneva city manager about the budget. Baker said it is hard to announce specific plans without knowing the city’s needs. Barbo said downtown Geneva is not utilized as well as it could be. Lamb said she is looking forward to finding out the city’s needs and working on solutions. Miller said he would seek funding to update the city’s comprehensive plan, and create a strategic plan for the city’s downtown area.
The final question to council candidates was what is the most pressing issue in the city, and what would the candidates propose to council to fix it.
Baehr said residents he has spoken to are upset about the roads. “I know it’s a process, a long process, especially the project on West Main Street,” Baehr said. He suggested some kind of program to pave streets.
Baker said paving is an issue, and communication could help solve the problem. “I think, right now, the city needs to do a better job of communicating what’s being done,” he said.
People Baker have spoken to did not know that West Main Road is scheduled to be repaved next year, he said.
Barbo said the city needs to offer more opportunities for kids. “I’ve been here for 20-some years, and I’ve taught all those years, and I just see really a larger percentage of kids that just seem very disaffected and not very engaged with their community,” Barbo said.
He suggested making sure the recreation department is adequately funded, and is working with organizations in the city.
Lamb said making sure the Hispanic community understands what is going on in the community is important. “There’s no way for people that can’t speak both languages to understand,” she said. She suggested finding an entity that can record, interpret and translate city meetings.
Miller said helping small businesses make it through these tough times is important, and updating the city’s comprehensive plan is a way to do that, along with attracting and retaining businesses.
Candidates from other races spoke briefly to attendees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.