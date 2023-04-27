ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Local law enforcement is asking area residents to fill their cruisers with pet supplies at the annual Can the Cruiser for Canines and Cats.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6 at three locations:
• Wal-Mart, 3551 N. Ridge E.,
• Pet Supply Plus, 2102 Metcalf Drive, and
• Tractor Supply, 2915 N. Ridge E.
Proceeds will go to the Harbor Cat Rescue and the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League.
The Ashtabula Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Department, North Kingsville Police Department, Conneaut Police Department, Geneva Police Department, Geneva on the Lake Police and the Jefferson Police Department are working together to host the event.
