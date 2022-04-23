can.jpeg

ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The first Can the Cruiser for Canines and Cats was a success, providing more than $1,000 and pet food and supplies to two rescues.

Can the Cruiser took place April 9 at Walmart, Tractor Supply and Pet Supply Plus, thanks to the Ashtabula Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and several area police departments, including Geneva, Geneva on the Lake, Conneaut, Ashtabula City and North Kingsville.

All donations were given to the Harbor Cat Rescue and Ashtabula County Animal Protective League.

