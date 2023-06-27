ASHTABULA — Straw Hat Theatre presents “Bye Bye Birdie,” Friday at the Ashtabula Arts Center.
The show features rock-n-roll singer and teen heartthrob, Conrad Birdie (Marcus Lowery), who has been drafted, so he chooses all-American girl Kim MacAfee (Amelia Sanford) for a very public farewell kiss in 1950s, small-town America.
“Bye Bye Birdie” runs two weekends: June 30-July 2 and July 7-9. All Straw Hat Theatre performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Advance Sale Tickets: Adult $15, Senior/Student/Military $13, Child 2-12 $11.
For tickets at the door (if available), add $2. Pay What You Can pricing is available for all performances. Order tickets at (440) 964-3396 or ashtabulaartscenter.org.
Presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Book by Michael Stewart. Music by Charles Strouse. Lyrics by Lee AdamsStraw. Hat Theatre 2023 is sponsored by KeyBank
Ohio Arts Council helped fund the arts center with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.
