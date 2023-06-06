CONNEAUT — Organizers of the Northeast Ohio Pollinator Summer Festival hope area residents will buzz by Saturday at Gateway Elementary School.
Starting at 8 a.m., Lara Roketenetz will present “Backyard Gardening for Pollinators,” and then Jim McCormac will give insight on “Mysterious Moths — Growing the Darker Side of Butterflies” in the school gymnasium. A $15 registration fee is required.
From noon to 4 p.m. at the school’s outdoor learning center, guided hikes, activities for children, native wildflower and seeds will be given away, and seven native plant vendors will be set up for attendees to enjoy and shop.
Live music will be provided by the Nurseryman Band and Pickle Milk, and food trucks will be on-site, where attendees can purchase refreshments.
Rees Davis, festival organizer and a volunteer with the Ashtabula County Master Gardeners, said the group has run webinars in the winter for several years.
“We always wanted to do an in-person event,” he said, noting last year was the first such festival and people from all over northeast Ohio attended.
Planning for the festival started in early winter.
“It’s a joint effort between the OSU Extension, the Ashtabula County Master Gardeners, Ashtabula County Soil and Water and the Ashtabula County Beekeepers Association,” Davis said.
Sponsors include Paul Vincent and Kathy Presciano, Char Lehto, Conneaut Lions Club, Greg and Pat Seymour, In Honor of Meghan Davis, Nature Spark and OPN Seed.
Register now for the morning session at go.osu.edu/neops or call 440-576-4946.
Gateway Elementary is at 229 Gateway Ave., Conneaut.
