CONNEAUT — The city has a number of projects planned for the upcoming year.
One project, the construction of a dredged material reclamation facility in the city’s harbor, is expected to be finished by Aug. 1, City Manager Jim Hockaday said.
The facility will use sluiceways to separate material dredged from the Conneaut Harbor into its component parts, which could then be sold.
The contractor constructing the facility is conducting tests to help determine a strategy for when weather improves, Hockaday said.
A ground-breaking for the facility took place in October.
A request for proposals will be published soon, to find an operator for the facility, Hockaday said.
“It’s a big deal,” Hockaday said. “It’s basically the city of Conneaut developing an entirely new department, and that’s not something that’s frequently done.”
This year will also see the design process for a replacement of the Clark Street water tower.
“I anticipate here in the next 30 days to complete that planning loan process for that, and begin design, which means we would finish design around the end of this year,” Hockaday said.
At the same time, planning will be underway for a third clarifier at the city’s wastewater treatment plant, as well as switching from a chlorine gas disinfection system to a ultraviolet light system, he said.
The Clark Street tower needs to be replaced, and the wastewater treatment plant upgrades are part of requirements from the Ohio EPA.
“The design process will take the balance of this year,” Hockaday said.
Both are multi-million dollar projects.
“Those are big pieces that need to move forward, and have needed to move forward for some time,” he said.
The final environmental request for qualifications is being compiled for the remediation of the Astatic building.
“That will go out for advertisement and remediation this year,” Hockaday said. Work will start on that this year, he said, but may not be finished this year.
There are no plans yet for what the property will be used for once the work is complete, Hockaday said. “It’s been hard to design a firm plan without the remediation dollars in hand.”
Improvements to the city’s water treatment filtration systems are waiting on some back-ordered parts before they can be completed, he said.
“I’d hesitate to call it substantially complete, but once those back-ordered parts show up, they’ll be able to complete that project,” Hockaday said.
Work will also take place on Madison Street this year. The project will add street parking on Madison Street, between Buffalo and Broad streets, as well as improving accessibility to the Post Office on the south side of the road. Current plans are for the street to remain brick
Norfolk Southern is also continuing work on replacing their railroad bridge over Conneaut Creek, he said.
“It’s going to be another busy capital year,” Hockaday said. “Obviously, Route 20 was a big, visible project, and there were a ton of smaller projects that people didn’t see. But it’s another big, intensive capital year.”
Many of the projects that have taken place in the last several years have not been visible, but this year will include a number of visible projects.
“There are a lot of more visible projects this year, that I think people are going to be very excited about,” he said.
