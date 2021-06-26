ANDOVER — Summer programs are in full swing at the Andover Public Library with a fundraiser to help pay for more programming gearing up as well.
Library Director Nancy Logan said the summer reading program is going well and has been extended until the end of July. She said more programs are ready for the rest of the summer.
Programs include events for a range of age groups as well, Logan said.
“We’ve got a dog trainer coming in to give a demonstration on agility training on the first of July [at 6 p.m.],” Logan said. She said a balloon sculptor is scheduled for July 7 [registration is required] and on July 10 a unicorn pulling a Cinderella chariot will be available for children to have pictures taken with.
The Friends of the Library is also coordinating an annual fundraiser and is seeking donations for the event.
“We are asking that all donations be turned in by June 28 at the library,” said Friends of the Library Treasurer Betty Legg.
“We are putting the baskets together on the 30th,” Legg said. She said people can bring completed gift baskets or donate money or gift certificates.
The baskets are scheduled to be on display at the library from July 26 to Aug. 28 with a silent auction deciding final destination of the basket, she said.
Logan said the proceeds of the event go to a variety of programming including stipends for speakers and supplies for children’s craft programs.
