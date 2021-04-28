ASHTABULA — Since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 has continued to put a strain on local businesses.
Business owners say they are hoping, as vaccinations ramp up, that they will recover from the economic damage COVID-19 has inflicted upon them.
City Council Vice President, Michael Speelman, who owns the Chalk Box on Main Avenue with his wife, Chrissy, was forced to close on March 14. The Chalk Box reopened June 1 for competitive gymnastic teams and on July 1 for all other classes.
“Our most significant challenge was creating a new program that was going to keep all the children at the Chalk Box safe and healthy,” Michael Speelman said. “During a ‘normal’ evening at the Chalk Box [prior to all of this] we might have 40 or 50 kids doing gymnastics, 15 teachers coaching gymnastics and 30 people in the lobby watching their kids. In order to provide adequate space for everyone inside, we moved our younger kids program to a completely separate room. We also had to completely re-design our schedule allowing for more time between classes and scheduling fewer classes at a time.”
Ward 3 Council person, Laydean Young, who owns Before & After Hair Designs on State Road, closed March 17 because of COVID-19 and couldn’t reopen until May 21.
“Our largest challenge was spacing appointments, allowing enough time to sanitize space and keeping clients masked,” she said. “This pandemic has taught me how I took things that most would think of as simple things for granted. Hugging clients, working unmasked on hot summer days, overbooked days, space and time.”
Despite the changes, Young’s salon continues to stay open because she enjoys her work.
When COVID-19 hit in March 2020, Ashtabula native Ouida King was living in Greensboro, N.C. and struggled to keep her business, Ouicare Recruitment Staffing Services, open. In fact, she had to close her business in Greensboro in September 2020, laying off 12 contractors.
“After recovering from the mental stress of COVID-19, I moved back to Ashtabula and opened an Ashtabula Ouicare, 1230 Walnut Boulevard, on Nov. 20, 2020,” King said. “I have operated and funded my business from my home on unemployment and prayer.”
Like many other small businesses, the Chalk Box and Ouicare faced another significant challenge — finances.
“Gymnastics is not a necessity for most people, it is luxury,” Michael Speelman said. “We were concerned that with people having significantly less money to spend that they would not bring their kids back to the Chalk Box. We were also not able to pay any of our 20-plus employees during the time we were forced to be closed.”
King encountered rejections and denials from banks and credit unions when she first tried to restart her business in Ashtabula.
“I had no funding,” she said. “I have opened, operated and funded my business on unemployment and prayer. I supported my dream with being consistent with marketing my brand on social media.”
The Speelmans opened the Chalk Box as soon as possible so they could get their gymnasts back and doing something healthy and positive with their time.
“Human beings were meant to interact with each other in person; face to face,” Speelman said. “There is absolutely no substitute for being in the same room as your friends, not just seeing them on a computer screen. We learned how vital this is to the overall health, well being and happiness of all of us.”
December 2020 marked the 40 year anniversary of the Chalk Box, he said.
“Our Chalk Box family gives us hope — our staff was unbelievable, standing by us through uncertainty and fear,” Speelman said. “Through their hard work, enthusiasm and love we were able to revamp an entire program and facility. “
Before & After Hair Designs celebrated its 30th anniversary on March 3.
“I have hope because God is in control,” Young said. “God has truly smiled on me, as well as on the business.”
King said she has hope for the future of Ouicare because hard work pays off and “no one can stop my dream of making a difference in my community.”
