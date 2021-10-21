Businesses put together Ashtabula family Halloween event

ASHTABULA — A family Halloween event is scheduled for Saturday evening after a group of area businesses partnered to create a free night of fun for area families, said Cory Nagle owner of Fat Sally’s with his wife Amy.
Cory Nagle said -businesses worked together to make the event a reality and Montrose Auto Group donated money to assist in creating the event which will include a parade, trunk-or-treating and Karaoke.
The parade is scheduled to form at 6 p.m. in the Save-A-Lot parking lot, 822 Lake Ave., across from Fat Sally’s and go between the two stores at 6:30 p.m. He said there will also be a disc jockey, a photo booth and a witch’s dance. He said it is a pedestrian parade of people not floats.
Nagle said a variety of area businesses are scheduled to participate in the trunk-or-treat portion of the evening.
“It will be a cool family event and the main thing is it is free,” Cory Nagle said. He said Halloween decorations will be raffled off as well.
