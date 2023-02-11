Sunday’s Super Bowl is a highly anticipated event for not only Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles fans, but also local businesses.
For many, it’s one of the busiest times of the year.
Americans frequently turn to pizza for celebratory occasions and Super Bowl Sunday is no exception. Last year, more than 12.5 million pizzas were sold, according to www.americanpizzacommunity.com.
There are more than 77,000 pizzerias in neighborhoods around the country, and more than a dozen in Ashtabula alone.
The Domino’s Pizza chain sells more than 11 million slices on Super Bowl Sunday and the day of the Big Game is the highest tipping day of the year, according to the Domino’s website.
Employees at Luigi’s Pizzeria on Main Avenue said they expect to see a big increase in sales this year.
“The Super Bowl is our busiest day of the year; it’s No. 1 in sales,” Luigi’s owner William Delia said.
“We will sell more than 200 pizzas and close to a ton of wings.”
Fan favorites are pepperoni pizzas and Luigi’s wings coated with the house, ranch or buffalo sauce, he said.
“Our first pre-order is at 2 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday and we’ll be working until 10 p.m.,” Delia said. “Please, pre-order. It makes my job easier.”
Carl Barile, who opened Main Street Pizza in Ashtabula in 2015, is optimistic about Sunday’s pizza and wing sales — it’s traditionally the second-busiest day of the year, following New Year’s Eve.
“We’re prepared,” he said. “Prep and people, that’s what it’s all about.”
At Giant Eagle in Saybrook Township, store manager Jessie Lasher said they’re stocking up on ready-to-bake pizzas, but pepperoni rolls, wings, mini pretzels with cheese dip, shrimp platters and football-shaped cookies and cakes are also very popular.
Once football fans have bought and/or ordered their favorite food, it’s time to put on their favorite team’s hats and jerseys and enjoy the game.
Super Bowl LVII starts at 6:30 p.m. Sunday as the Eagles and Chiefs battle for glory.
For Eagles fans who waited until the last minute to gather their garb, head over to Sports & Sports, 3600 N. Ridge E., Ashtabula, to grab one of two Eagles hats left on the shelf.
“We have them on sale for $9.99,” said Sue Bernardo, production manager at the store. “Hurry!”
They’re sold out of Kansas City sportswear.
Super Bowl pizza trivia
• The most popular pizza topping is pepperoni.
• Peak ordering time is exactly one hour before kickoff.
• There are 34 million ways to order a pizza.
To ensure that your game day party scores big, here are a few helpful hints:
• Check for promotions ahead of time. Many pizza stores are offering game-day specials.
• Order online! Placing an online order may save time.
• See if your pizza store allows timed orders. Scheduling your order for a specific time is another convenience offered by many pizza shops, especially those who offer digital ordering platforms.
• Choose carry-out as an option. If you’re planning to order pizza before the kcikoff, choose carry out as an option.
— Facts and suggestions from www.americanpizzacommunity.com.
