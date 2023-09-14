GENEVA — Additional information has been released regarding the crash of a Geneva Area City Schools bus in late August.
Around 4 p.m. on Aug. 29, Gates Mills police received a call regarding a three-vehicle crash on Mayfield Road, west of Chagrin River Road in the village, according to a report released by the police department. The report states all three vehicles were traveling east on Mayfield Road, when the bus was unable to slow and struck the back of a white SUV.
The SUV was pushed into the rear of a box trailer, then went over the median into the westbound lane, according to the report. The bus then struck the back of the trailer, causing the trailer to jackknife, at which point the bus struck the side of the trailer and came to a stop.
No injuries were reported from the crash.
The school bus driver told police the brakes on the bus stopped working, which was the cause of the accident. According to the report, police tested the brakes, and found the pedal had pressure and the air brakes were sounding. The bus was also driven to the service department parking lot without incident.
The report also states that the Ohio State Highway Patrol inspected the bus after the accident and found several brake violations.
The bus was carrying high school students to a volleyball match at Hawken School.
Another district bus arrived to transport the students to the match.
The driver was cited for assured clear distance, according to the report.
According to inspection reports of the bus obtained by the Star Beacon through a public records request, the bus had been flagged for a number of brake issues in the past, including at an inspection in May of this year, when it was taken out of service. Those issues were resolved, according to the inspection reports.
Shortly after the incident, the OHP investigated the remaining district buses, and a significant number of them failed their inspections.
Among the reasons for failure were a broken left rear brake chamber spring, brakes being outside of specified ranges and leaking transmission lines, brakes being outside of the specified ranges and leaks in different systems, a malfunctioning horn and an air leak in the brake chamber diaphragm, a broken exhaust clamp, stop sign lights filled with water and a broken tail pipe hanger, brakes being outside of the specified range, loose trim on the aisle, a broken brake chamber spring and failed chuff test, and brakes being out of the specified range, according to reports obtained by the Star Beacon.
