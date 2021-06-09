ASHTABULA — When Clerk of Council Stacy Senskey sent out 200 letters informing Walnut Boulevard residents of the city’s desire to create a new lakefront residential zone to protect the view of Lake Erie, she didn’t expect to be bombarded with responses.
But, at Monday night’s virtual Zoom public hearing on the matter, Senskey said she received many emails and letters; some even hand delivered.
“It would take 45 minutes to read all the letters we received,” Ward 1 Council person Kym Foglio said. “We need an in-person meeting.”
Council President John Roskovics said it would be impossible to read all the letters.
When asked his opinion, City Solicitor Michael Franklin, who lives on the lakefront, said he read the letters and a number of them contained helpful ideas.
“The [proposed zoning] is vague and could use some fine tuning ... I recommend we come up with a revision in light of the [residents’ letters],” he said.
Ward 5 Council person Jane Haines suggested a work session where the public would be invited to share ideas.
After more discussion, council decided to have Franklin, City Manager Jim Timonere and Mary Church, assistant director of the city’s Planning and Community Development Department, reword the proposed ordinance. Then, council will hold an in-person meeting, possibly at the library to discuss it.
In April, the city’s planning commissioners voted to recommend the language proposed for the new zoning district, called Lakefront Residential Zone, for the north side of Walnut Boulevard. Commissioners suggested adding language in the current legislation pertaining to landscaping to prevent large shrubs or buildings from potentially blocking the views of neighboring property.
A public hearing on the matter was set for Monday night, but due to COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings, council meetings are only accessible to the public via live stream on the City of Ashtabula’s website www.cityofashtabula.com, City of Ashtabula’s Facebook Page and aired on Spectrum Channel 1024. Consequently, public comments were sent to Senskey or any council member.
“Because of the residents, we are going through these extra steps [more meetings and another public hearing] to assure residents get their say on this matter,” Roskovics said.
According to the original draft, several regulations would apply to all properties within the proposed Lakefront Residential Zone:
1. No permanent or semi-permanent structure with a height greater than 3 feet from ground level may be constructed or located within 20 feet south of the top of the high bank.
2. No permanent or semi-permanent structure with a height greater than 6 feet from ground level may be constructed or located within 40 feet south of the top of the high bank.
3. Non-conforming permanent structures existing ... which are thereafter demolished or destroyed must be rebuilt within one year or the foregoing restrictions. If rebuilt within said year, the structures must be rebuilt in the same foot print and may not exceed their previous height.
4. Non-conforming semi-permanent structures existing ... which are thereafter demolished or destroyed may not be replaced or reconstructed within the foregoing construction limitation areas.
5. No permanent or semi-permanent structure that creates an unreasonable view obstruction may be constructed or erected within the zone.
Timonere said all this came about because of an addition on the north side of Walnut Boulevard.
“People complained and it blocked views of the lake,” he said. “Based on the current zoning, there was nothing we could do.”
