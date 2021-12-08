ASHTABULA — City Council decided Monday night to vote on its 2022 budget at the Dec. 20 meeting.
The 2022 general fund budget includes $9.5 million in revenue, $10.7 million in expenditures, leaving the city with a projected year-end balance of $1.9 million.
City Manager Jim Timonere said the carry over is due to Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, funds the city received because of COVID-19 pandemic.
Finance Director Traci Welch stressed that the figures are most likely going to change before the end of the year. Typically the city ends a year better than anticipated once departments start closing purchase orders, she said.
As for wages, a 2 percent increase is budgeted for city employees.
The 2022 budget will be on display for 10 days online and posted outside the city finance director’s office on the second floor of the Municipal Building.
In other business, Timonere encouraged residents to get vaccinated. The Ashtabula City Health Department is giving COVID vaccines and boosters by appointment only for children and adults. Appointments for initial vaccination and boosters can be made through the department’s website or call 440-992-7188 Monday – Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
In other business, council members
• Presented a resolution honoring First Presbyterian Church for serving the citizens of Ashtabula for 200 years. The Rev. Samuel Monte and Clerk of Session Nancy Blake accepted the resolution.
• Authorized the manager to enter into a $60,000 contract with Columbiana Chrysler Jeep Dodge for the purchase of a GMC 3500 dump truck for lands and buildings and public works.
• Authorized the manager to enter into a $55,750 contract with Columbiana Chrysler Jeep Dodge for the purchase of a RAM 2500 truck for water pollution control.
• Authorized the manager to enter into a contract for services in 2022 with the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League for boarding dogs seized by the city’s animal control officer. The cost of services will be $85 per dog.
• Approved an ordinance for the purpose of buying, installing and equipping the Castle Block refurbishing project (on Center Street) with energy improvements in conjunction with Conneaut Energy Special Improvement District.
• Authorized the manager to enter into agreements with the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners for providing public transit services.
It’s an annual renewal for the Ashtabula County Transportation System (ACTS).
The bus routes take riders to the Ashtabula harbor, Kent State University Ashtabula, shopping centers, city parks, manufacturing plants, and housing complexes with large senior populations, but the service is not limited to seniors.
With advance notice, the drivers also can make minor deviations from the scheduled routes. Riders should call ahead, 1-800-445-4140, to request a deviation. Further, buses can be flagged down by riders along a route.
