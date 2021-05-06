ASHTABULA — The city is gearing up for its summer street paving projects, using money from grants and the paving levy.
City Manager Jim Timonere asked City Council at Monday’s meeting to approve his request for an ordinance to accept a $428,184 bid for city street paving. City Solicitor Michael Franklin will write the ordinance in time for council’s May 17 meeting.
The biggest project — Lake Avenue from the bridge, where it intersects with West 19th Street and West Avenue, to West 9th Street by the new Circle K — will cost the city about $295,000, he said.
The remainder of the cost will be covered by two grants, a Community Development Block Grant and Ohio Public Works Commission grant.
As for the final list of roads for the 2021 paving levy project, the city will use a year-and-a-half of the 4-mill, five-year levy which generates about $750,000 a year.
Last year, the city only used levy money generated from the first half of the year — about $333,000. So this year, it has nearly $1 million to spend on paving.
“Everyone who complained about Lake Avenue needing repairs is going to complain about the construction from July to September,” Timonere said.
The list of roads for the 2021 paving levy project are:
• Valleyview Boulevard (from East 46th to East 42nd streets);
• Hamlin Drive (from West Avenue to Ogden Avenue);
• West 15th Street (from Union Avenue to Ohio Avenue and Ohio to Michigan);
• West 64th Street (from Amelia Avenue to Austinburg Road);
• Tannery Hill (from Main Ave to bridge);
• Tennis Circle, and
• Ogden Avenue (West 58th Street to Hamlin Drive).
Before the street paving levy, the city spent between $350,000 to $400,000 annually on paving. But that money never went far, typically just eight streets per year and that doesn’t count big stretches of major thoroughfares, such as Lake Avenue.
