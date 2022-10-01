ASHTABULA – A parking lot turned into a beer garden on Saturday afternoon as the inaugural Bula BrewFest got rolling on Bridge Street.
The Lift Bridge Community Association decided to organize the event to continue the movement of Ashtabula as a tourist destination, said Natasha Senger, who was a member of the planning committee for the event.
"It's been good," she said of the attendance at the event that included 13 breweries and live music.
Senger said the breweries all came from northeast Ohio with representatives from a variety of cities including Cleveland, Akron and Madison.
Ryan Sposito, owner of Cloven Hoof Brewery on Bridge Street, said they had more than 150 pre-sale tickets for the event and were well on their way to 200 customers by mid-afternoon Saturday.
He said he got into the brewery business because of the camaraderie between brewers. Sposito said the brewers sit down and drink each others' beer and share ideas.
There were also two food trucks at the event and the Rotary Club sold roasted horse chestnuts near the entrance as a fundraiser.
Jeff Cline is the brew master at Double Wing Brewing Company in Madison Township. He said the public events are helpful for getting the names of the breweries out to potential customers.
"They are great marketing tool to let people know we exist," he said.
Cline said it is especially helpful when the potential customers are a short drive away.
The parking lot was blocked off for the event and a stage for the musicians was put up on the east end of the parking lot near the Iroquois Lounge.
