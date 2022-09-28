ASHTABULA — The Lift Bridge Community Association will be brewing up fun in October on Bridge Street.
The first-ever Bula BrewFest will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 1 in the Historic Ashtabula Harbor.
The festival is expected to draw more than two dozen breweries from northeast Ohio, according to organizers.
“The merchants on Bridge Street have spearheaded this event to add another opportunity for both the community and tourists to visit Ashtabula,” City Manager Jim Timonere said. “It is shaping up to be a fun weekend and we look forward to BrewFest.”
City Council President John Roskovics said it’s a great addition to other Bridge Street festivals.
“It appears to be well planned and thought out so I anticipate a successful day with many visitors,” he said.
“I look forward to volunteering and attending.”
The breweries will set up in the municipal parking next to Cloven Hoof Brewing.
Cloven Hoof will have its own section at the BrewFest, according to Ryan Sposito, owner.
There will be a wide variety of craft beers available for tastings, and Cloven Hoof will be serving its Octoberfest craft beer.
In addition to the beer tastings, there will be live music, food vendors, and games, including ax throwing.
Dead East Garden, Lords of the Highway and a local eclectic cover band, High Horse, will entertain festival-goers with their music.
The purpose of the BrewFest is to promote tourism to Bridge Street and the Ashtabula Harbor, according to the LBCA website.
Those attending have to be at least 21 years old to participate in the LBCA event.
Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite at the Bula BrewFest Facebook page.
There are three admission prices:
• General Admission is $60. This includes 12 tasting tickets, a glass with a logo, BrewFest ativities and music.
• The VIP ticket, cost $125. This includes early entrance at noon, 20 tasting tickets, VIP beers to taste, a t-shirt, and a glass with a logo, music and activities.
• The Designated Driver ticket is $15 and includes music, activities and a soft drink.
This fall, the LBCA also will host Harvest in the Harbor on Oct. 8.
The event will feature a pumpkin patch, scarecrow/pumpkin cutout for selfies, cider and donuts, fire chili, clam chowder, sidewalk chalk, pumpkin bowling, pumpkin wood-carving demos, live music, and baked goods, according to the LBCA website.
