ASHTABULA — James “Hawk” Holley, founder of Bula Boxing Club was beaming with pride Friday night after 14-year-old Merik Land won the club’s first belt at the Love Massacre Amateur Boxing event in Cleveland Heights.
Land had been training at the club regularly for the past two years under Nikko Jackson and Charlton Williams, but this was his first official fight.
“I had some anger issues and my friend Trey Goode said I should come up to the club,” Merik said. “It’s been great. I feel now I can turn that negative energy into something positive.”
Holley started Bula Boxing in 2014 and said the past 8 years have had their challenges, but it’s been a great ride.
“COVID definitely has reduced our participation and we have had some challenges keeping the lights on, but it’s picking back up,” he said. “We have about a dozen regular attendees. We are always looking for participants, donors and supporters.”
People can join the club for $40 per month and have access to the training equipment, coaching and practice in the boxing ring. Cleveland native Nikko Jackson, who now lives in Ashtabula, is a professional Mixed Martial Arts fighter who comes to the club regularly to help train. Nathan Thompson helps with training for the younger kids. Current members of the club range from ages 9-31.
Antonia Alvarez Dones helps at the club and also works out there regularly. Brian Crockett and Charlton Williams are a couple of the other regular fighters.
“I’m looking to train a champion,” says Holley, “but mostly want to keep the kids off the streets.” Bula Boxing Club is located at 4137 Main Avenue, Ashtabula. Anyone is welcome to join or stop in for a workout.
