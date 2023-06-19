ASHTABULA — Two longtime friends, Jeremiah Keeler and Jeremiah Johnson, have joined together to help find work for those struggling with addiction.
“Yes, two Jeremiahs,” Keeler said. “It seems like we’ve been confusing people our entire lives!”
Their story starts at Edgewood Senior High School and Kellogsville Church of the Nazarene, where they met and became good friends. They played football together and, in their respective years, both served as captains of the football team. Keeler graduated in 1999, and Johnson in 2000.
“We went our separate ways, with Jeremiah [Johnson] returning to teach and coach at Edgewood Senior High School after college,” Keeler said. “Later on, he moved to the Canton area, where he and his wife, Jenna, built a real estate empire that includes more than 35 rental properties. They have also been rehabbing houses for over 15 years now.”
Keeler attended Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia where he received a degree in youth ministry. Years later, he moved back to the Ashtabula area and coached football at Braden Middle School and Edgewood Senior High. He worked at Ashta Chemicals on Middle Road for eight years, after which he had the opportunity to take a job in the Akron area with Huntsman Advanced Materials.
“While it was a great opportunity with amazing pay and benefits, it wasn’t something my heart was into,” Keeler said. “Around this same time, the Johnsons were looking at reorganizing the construction side of their business model. They reached out to me and we were able to come to an agreement — me running their construction company, Built Forever Construction.”
Keeler had to recruit everyone from the foreman to electricians and plumbers.
“It was crazy trying to find the right people and create the right culture,” he said. “Through my experience at Edgewood, and other stops I’ve made, I’ve seen good people with a felony struggle to obtain work. Sometimes it’s caused them to be re-incarcerated or fall back into addiction.”
Keeler spoke to Johnson about it, and, through a friend, Mike Swiger, they started to explore how they could incorporate helping people who were trying to turn their lives around.
“I like to tell people, my first official week we both ended up going to prison,” Keeler said. “Mike [Swiger] arranged for us to visit Grafton Correctional Facility, where we met with over 120 prisoners who had been through a rigorous prison program, which pre-filters the prisoners for us.”
Keeler and Johnson gave a presentation about Built Forever Construction and their vision for restoration.
“We told them our company structure focuses on the whole person,” Keeler said. “We believe being able to create a more personalized approach to a job has helped a lot of former addicts and inmates reintegrate into society.”
They talked of teaching people, who may have limited knowledge of construction, the skills to go anywhere in the world and find a job.
“There were a bunch of other companies there, but our message resonated with the inmates,” Keeler said. “It wasn’t just about a job, but rather, a future. Over half the inmates waited in line just to speak with us. The response was so overwhelming that we left determined to help these men restore their lives.”
Keeler and Johnson are happy to say they have been able to help these men turn their lives around. They have expanded through word-of-mouth, partnering with addiction recovery clinics.
“It’s important to point out that most of our employees have no criminal background, no addiction issues in their past,” Johnson said. “However, when we find someone we feel is genuinely on the right track, we do our best to find a spot for them. If they follow through and do their part they can rise as far as their talents can take them.”
Keeler admits some don’t make it.
“We’ve seen failure, but we’ve also seen success,” he said. “Almost everyone has someone close to them who has been touched by addiction or seen a relative struggle coming out of prison.”
All of the foremen at Built Forever Construction know construction, but just as importantly they buy into the mission of helping people, Keeler said.
“Sometimes that’s working with someone reintegrating back into society, other times it’s teaching someone how to frame a wall,” he said. “We do a lot that goes beyond that actual job. We work with our guys to help them understand the business model so they understand personal finance. We want them to own their own home one day, but they have to do their part all the way around.”
Keeler and Johnson both said they are thrilled with the team they have now.
“They are all amazing, hard-working team members,” Keeler said. “They come from all walks of life.”
Many of their employees, including Marcus Ernst, Presston Wright, Joe Naylor, Zach Naylor, and Beretta Morales hail from Ashtabula.
“We’ve used our roots in Ashtabula to help us fill the ranks with amazing individuals,” Keeler said. “We couldn’t be happier with the team we have of over 30 employees in just a year-and-a-half in business.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.