JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved a set of changes to the county's building codes at a Tuesday meeting.
The changes were proposed earlier this year, and include updating the county's fees and requiring residential general contractors to register with the county's building department.
Commissioner J.P. Ducro said he was pleased with the feedback the county received on the proposal.
"There didn't seem to be many objections, especially since we invested in making the upgrades in the department, to have the electronic plan submittals and the online payments and all those sorts of things," he said.
A pair of public hearings took place on the changes, and members of the public provided input on the proposed changes at both hearings.
In other business:
• The commissioners approved plans for the expansion of sewer lines at SPIRE Institute.
The project had to be approved by the commissioners because the expansion will take place in an unincorporated area, but the sewer lines will be the property of the city of Geneva, according to the resolution.
• A quote for the purchase of six vehicles for the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office was approved by the Ashtabula County Commissioners.
The quote, from Classic RAM of Jefferson, was below state purchasing price, Ducro said. The price per vehicle was $36,802, for a total cost of $220,812, according to the resolution.
• The commissioners met with Charlene Horgan, general manager of the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake, and Robert Muller, assistant general manager of the Lodge, to discuss plans for 2023 on Tuesday morning.
Horgan provided the commissioners with projections for the rest of this year, and expectations for next year.
"The group business came back pretty well this year," Horgan said. "A lot of smaller groups, but a lot of groups."
Horgan said the hope is to have an operating profit of $1.6 million for next year.
There are plans in place to paint the beams and ceiling in the lobby in January, she said. The work can't be done when there are guests there, because of the lifts necessary for the job, she said.
