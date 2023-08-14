JEFFERSON — With summer days soon to fade into autumn, local governments are forecasting their 2024 budgets.
The Ashtabula County Budget Commission met Monday to review 58 local government budgets spanning parks, libraries, cities, ambulance districts, townships and more.
“By law, the Budget Commission is the county entity which tells local governments they can continue to assess what the voters have passed for levy revenues because there is a need by the entity to spend those funds,” said County Auditor and Secretary of the Budget Commission David Thomas.
Members of the Commission include by statute Auditor David Thomas, Treasurer Angie Maki-Cliff and Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole.
Each year, the Budget Commission receives anticipated revenue and expenses from all local entities to justify the property tax levy dollars being assessed by those governments for the following year. Members weigh the estimated future revenue and expenses to determine if there are concerns with budgets or if a levy isn’t needed given cash on hand.
Thomas said he is seeing entities starting to spend down their COVID dollars and some are cutting funds close with higher inflation on road materials, personnel costs and general supplies.
“Remember that local government funds from the state are decreasing next year and with higher costs, some of our entities are continuing their conservative spending patterns,” he said.
The Budget Commission has the authority to decrease for one year any levy they feel is not needed by a local government in the following year for operations. In past years the commission met with entities to discuss spending strategies or reserve accounts.
This year, the Ashtabula County Board of Developmental Disabilities informed the Budget Commission that they do not anticipate renewing their .5 mill levy which will expire in 2025. They also have no plans to request additional funds of property owners through new levies this decade.
“The Budget Commission and Board of DD have been in many discussions since 2020 about their carry-over cash and property-tax funding,” Thomas said. “I am extremely pleased and thank their leadership for making financials decisions to save taxpayers in the future.”
Budget Commission members voted to approve 53 local government budgets, with five entities still needing to submit their updated numbers.
During the meeting, Treasurer Angie Maki-Cliff discussed success she has had with having local entities joining Star Ohio to receive increased interest from their cash.
“I’ve been working with many local governments and will be reaching out to more to help them get set up and then collect non-taxpayer revenue, which is a win win,” she said.
