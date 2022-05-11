PAINESVILLE — The Fair Housing Resource Center is once again seeking nominations from local students and schools to win a free “Buddy Bench.”
Nominations will be accepted until 5 p.m. Monday.
The bench, constructed with recycled plastic, is a place where students can sit and socialize on playgrounds in the promotion of friendship, diversity, inclusion and kindness.
New students, and students who have difficulty making friends, can sit on the buddy bench, in hopes that other students will come over and sit with them and ask them to join in their play.
The effort also aims to deter loneliness and bullying.
Last summer, Pymatuning Valley Primary School in Andover won a buddy bench.
The initiative, funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, began three years ago and has expanded to become an annual contest.
The agency will award a total of three benches — one for Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties — and assist with the installation of each bench in time for the first day of school, come late August.
