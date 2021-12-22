ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — In light of the surging number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Ashtabula County, Buckeye Local Schools added an extra week to the holiday break.
Christmas break began Monday and will continue to Jan. 10, instead of Jan. 4, Superintendent Patrick Colucci said.
“After consulting with the board of education, the administration team and building nurse, the decision was made to extend the holiday break,” he said. “With the consistent uptick in COVID cases and holiday gatherings approaching, we feel our district would be better positioned to return after an extension that would allow for exposure times to be mitigated.”
Less than 20 percent of the county population has received a booster, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Buckeye ended the calendar year with at least 189 confirmed cases, an increase of 425 percent over the entire last school year, and 495 quarantines, an increase of over 66 percent from the entire last school year, according to the Ohio Department of Health website.
The omicron variant is now in Ohio and within the county. It is even more infectious than the delta variant, according to officials.
