ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The Buckeye Local Schools Board of Education approved the installation of new heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment for all four of the district’s schools at the board’s Tuesday night meeting.
The resolution waived competitive bid procurement based on the urgent necessity of installation, and included a $1.5 million contract with Plug Smart, an Ohio-based energy services company, to do the work. The project will be partially funded with American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, according to the resolution.
The work will include installation of ductless mini-split cooling units and electrical upgrades required by the new equipment, and related components to increase air quality and energy efficiency.
“It’s part of the strategy to combat COVID-19 in our schools,” Superintendent Patrick Colucci said.
In other business, the board:
• Approved a resolution for Buckeye Local Schools to authorize the temporary employment of substitute teachers, as needed, who do not hold a post-secondary degree, provided all other applicable requirements are attained, at a daily rate of $110, effective immediately through June 30, 2022.
• Increased the price of adult breakfast by 50 cents, bringing the cost to $2.50, and increased the price of an adult meal from $3.75 to $4.75.
• Approved the food service supervisor’s recommendation for a one-time stipend of $250 for each of 13 food service workers.
“These employees are being recognized for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure Buckeye students received nutritious meals,” Colucci said. “These stipends will be paid out of the non-profit food service account per the Ohio Department of Education’s Office of Child Nutrition Guidelines.”
• Voted to allow Chris Juncker and Beth Simpson, to assist with boys and girls track teams, respectively, for a $3,850 salary each, beginning Feb. 21, 2022.
• Honored the district’s November Students of the Month: Hunter Cusano, Edgewood High; Chase Grose, Braden Middle; Jack Oliver, Kingsville Elementary, and Lydia Huntley, Ridgeview Elementary.
