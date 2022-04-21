ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The Buckeye Local Schools Board of Education approved three-year contracts for four of the district’s principals.
The board rehired Michael Notar, principal of Edgewood High School, at a $97,260 a year salary; Danyel Ryan, principal of Ridgeview Elementary, s$87,600; Steve Kray, athletic director/assistant principal of Edgewood High School, $90,948.55, and Jenny Riedel, assistant principal of Edgewood High School, $80,925.
The contracts cover the period from Aug. 1, 2022 to July 31, 2025.
The board also hired two certified emplyees to coach come fall. Kaylee Shimek will serve as head girls soccer coach, and Nikki Dufour as assistant cheerleading coach.
In other business
• The board recognized March’s Students of the Month: Edgewood High School, Nyla Holcomb, grade 11; Braden Middle School, Timothy Batanian, grade 8; Kingsville Elementary, Patrick Owens, Jr., grade 5, and Ridgeview Elementary, Evangelina Cobos, grade 5.
• Approved Juneteenth as a paid holiday for non-teaching personnel.
• Approved the State Energy Plan Grant Agreement between the Buckeye and the State of Ohio Department of Development for the purpose of participating in the State Energy Program Ohio K-12 Schools for LED lighting upgrades at Edgewood High School.
