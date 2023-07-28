ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The Buckeye Board of Education is taking steps to relaunch a school-building program it started before the pandemic.
Board members adopted a resolution in June, authorizing the board to participate in the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission Classroom Facilities Assistance Program.
The project consists of building one new school on the Edgewood Senior High School property to house grades Pre-K to 12, and then demolish Edgewood High, Braden Junior High, Ridgeview Elementary and Kingsville Elementary.
Kingsville Elementary and Braden Middle School were built in 1928. Ridgeview was built in 1957, and Edgewood was built in 1961.
The state share of the $90 million project is now at 68 percent, or $61 million, and Buckeye’s share is at 32 percent, or $29 million, Superintendent Patrick Colucci said.
“This project was put off due to COVID,” he said. “This is one of the best opportunities, number-wise, that we will ever see.”
According to county auditor, David Thomas, the school district submitted two resolutions for levy estimates.
A half-mill levy will be on the November ballot and cost a homeowner $17 per $100,000 value.
The other resolution is for the actual bond of the new schools, which is estimated to be around 9 mills, and will cost the owner of a home valued at $100,000 about $312 a year, Thomas said.
“I am waiting on confirmation back from the school for how they want [the bond for the new schools] estimated before certifying,” he said.
Over the past year, district officials have gathered information and performed assessments on the condition of each school. They also surveyed existing school district property to ensure it meets the district’s needs.
With the help of the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, the determination is that repairs and replacements to failing systems and structures will continue to deplete district funds, Colucci said.
The project is long overdue. The district’s facilities committee started meeting in September 2019. At the time, Buckeye qualified for a 33-percent local share for the price of replacing the schools, according to the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission.
