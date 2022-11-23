ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Edgewood High School is one step closer to starting its sanitary sewer project.
Buckeye Local School District submitted a full grant application to Eastgate Regional Council of Governments to secure funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission for Edgewood campus sanitary sewer system improvements.
The project will take place at Edgewood High School, 2428 Blake Road, Ashtabula Township, and additional Buckeye Local School District properties near the high school.
The total cost for the project is $658,115 of which 30 percent of the total cost, $200,000, will be requested from the Appalachian Regional Commission and 70 percent of the total cost, $458,115, will be funded by Buckeye Local Schools. The Buckeye Local Schools committed to $475,000 in local funding.
Buckeye employee Neil Bennett will write the application on behalf of the school district.
In other business:
• The board adopted a resolution authorizing the superintendent and treasurer to immediately seek competitive bids for mulch for the playgrounds at Kingsville and Ridgeview elementary schools.
• The board congratulated October’s Students of the Month: Gabriella Evans, 11th grade, Edgewood High School; Emma Artman, 7th grade, Braden Middle School, Lucas Wilson, 4th grade, Kingsville Elementary School, and Kaylynn Hamilton, 4th grade, Ridgeview Elementary School.
• Approved a one-year $12,000 agreement with ProCuts for lawn care, snow plowing, snow shoveling and spreading ice on various surfaces.
• Approved the opportunity for high school students to participate in indoor track, effective Dec. 1, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.