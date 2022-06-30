ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Buckeye Local Schools Board of Education hired personnel Tuesday night for the 2022-23 school year.
The board hired Bill Billington to serve as Braden Middle School principal, Aug. 1, 2022, through the Ashtabula County Educational Service Center.
Tracy DeLuca was appointed principal at Ridgeview Elementary, effective Aug. 1, with a yearly salary of $74,244.
The board added responsibilities to Michael Notar, Edgewood High School principal, giving him a $15,000 stipend to serve as district online administrator for Warrior Academy.
Jenny Riedel, Edgewood High School assistant principal will take on additional responsibilities as preschool administrator for a $2,000 stipend.
Kim Kirk will serve as homeless liaison for a $2,000 stipend paid out of ARP Homeless grant funds.
The board approved a three-year limited contract with Neil Bennett to serve as technology coordinator/transportation supervisor/business affairs for $75,000, effective Aug. 1, 2022 to July 31, 2025.
Two new teachers were hired: Amanda Payne, science teacher at Edgewood High, was given a one-year limited contract, effective Aug. 23, 2022, salary pending, and Pamela Lee, seventh-grade science teacher, Braden Middle School, $73,589, effective Aug. 23, 2022.
Under sports, Scott Blank was hired as head wrestling coach for $6,430 for the 2022-23 school year, effective Nov. 11, 2022.
The board also approved the retirement of two long-time teachers: Nanette Adams, fourth-grade teacher at Kingsville Elementary, who served Buckeye Local Schools for 27 years, and Brian Harper, Edgewood High math teacher, who served Buckeye Local Schools for 31 years.
In other business:
• Superintendent Patrick Colucci said summer maintenance crews are painting, mowing and trimming at all buildings throughout the summer.
• The school board approved a mileage rate increase for the remainder of 2022 to 62.5 cents a mile.
• A request to hold band camp July 24-29 at Edinboro University was approved by the board.
• The board approved a three-year agreement with Greatwave Communications for 2,160 hours of on-site services from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2025.
• The board congratulated May’s students of the month: James Johnston, Edgewood High School; Arianah Saunders, Braden Middle School; Elizabeth Mackey, Kingsville Elementary, and Abrianna Crane, Ridgeview Elementary.
