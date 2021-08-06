ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The Buckeye Local School District released a statement on Thursday, after charges against Jon Butchko were dismissed earlier this week.
Butchko was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence earlier this summer. Charges were dismissed, with Butchko having to pay $120 in court costs, at a hearing on Tuesday. After he was charged, Butchko was placed on paid administrative leave.
On Thursday, Buckeye Superintendent Patrick Colucci said the district is aware that the charges have been dropped.
“We will be reviewing that to determine next steps for Mr. Butchko in the classroom and on the field,” he said. “As always, our central focus remains on our students, including student athletes, and their continued success.”
Olajuwon Cooper, who was named interim head football coach in July, will continue in the position while the district determines how to proceed, Colucci said.
Butchko was hired as head football coach at the start of 2018.
The charges stemmed from an incident on the night of June 25, when sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on State Road for reports of a woman being assaulted.
On Wednesday, Butchko said he was happy to put the situation behind him, and he thanked everyone who had reached out to support him.
