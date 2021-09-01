ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Elliot Ryder, 6, got up early Tuesday morning, ready to go to school.
The first-grade student quickly put on his new red T-shirt, khaki shorts and backpack and was ready to go, said his mother, Shakur Williams of Ashtabula.
“He was so excited to get back to Ridgeville Elementary and see and make new friends,” she said.
Superintendent Patrick Colucci said the feeling was mutual.
“Everyone is ready and excited for the upcoming school year after coming off of the most difficult and challenging school year [due to COVID-19 pandemic],” he said.
And, the district has used federal funding — Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) — to help make sure students have “the best learning environment possible,” he said.
Some of this school year’s additions/changes include:
• Offering an online education for students who don’t feel comfortable coming back to the classroom
• Water bottles and bottle filling stations because Buckeye’s buildings are not air conditioned and water fountains are shut off to prevent spread of germs
• A Chromebook for every student
• A nurse in every building
• Two more custodians to make sure every building is cleaned and disinfected every day
• Every school bus and the cafeteria will be cleaned and disinfected daily
• Extra tutors have been hired to help students who may have fallen behind due to COVID
• The hiring of a success coach and licensed behavioral specialist to support staff and students
“The coronavirus remains with us, and our district will continue to review the guidance of the CDC, State of Ohio and Ashtabula County health departments,” Colucci said. “The Buckeye Local School District will continue to follow all mandates from the state or federal government regarding in-person learning protocols.”
As of Tuesday, masks are not mandated in the schools, but are required on school buses.
“Any staff member or student who wants to wear a mask is encouraged to do so,” Colucci said.
Parents should note there will be no visitors in the school beyond the main office without an appointment.
For more information, call the office at 440-998-4411 or go to buckeyeschools.info.
