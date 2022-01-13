ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The Buckeye Local School District has received $765,000 from the Federal Communication Commission’s (FCC) Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF).
The district applied for and was awarded the ECF grant to help students, teachers and library patrons get the tools they need to connect to the Internet from home – crucial resources as families continue to rely on virtual classrooms and high-speed Internet to learn during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funding can be used to purchase modems, devices such as laptops and tablets, routers, broadband service and more.
“The Buckeye Local School District is fortunate that our application was approved in full at $765,000 [ranked 18th of 586 grants awarded in the state, third of 42 awards in its congressional district and first in Ashtabula County],” Superintendent Patrick Colucci said. “The district will use these funds to provide new devices to the students and staff as needed.”
The $7.1 billion ECF program was spearheaded by Pallone’s Energy and Commerce Committee and authorized as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. President Joseph Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law on March 11.
